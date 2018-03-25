Things got chippy in the second half of Sunday’s game between the Thunder and Trail Blazers, after Russell Westbrook came to the aid of a teammate.

It happened when Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson and Blazers big man Ed Davis were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of the contest. Davis wrestled Ferguson down, which resulted in the rookie getting up and pushing his counterpart. Westbrook then showed up and shoved Davis harder than Ferguson did, which resulted in a skirmish breaking out.

Things getting spicy in OKC 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDoSJfMT27 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2018

A number of technical fouls were handed out following the heated altercation. Westbrook, Davis, Ferguson and Evan Turner all were assessed technicals for their role in the sequence of events.