Posted byon
Russell Westbrook continues to be petty on social media, at least when it pertains to anything involving Kevin Durant.
Westbrook, like most NBA players, probably tuned in to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, at least for a spell.
Instead, however, he elected to watch “Sister Act II,” a movie he’s clearly seen multiple times. Russ took to Snapchat to show the world what he was up to — obviously sending the message that he was more interested in that than watching KD’s quest for his first championship win.
Would Russ welcome KD back to the Thunder in 2-3 years if the interest was there? That’s the real question going forward.