Russell Westbrook continues to be petty on social media, at least when it pertains to anything involving Kevin Durant.

Westbrook, like most NBA players, probably tuned in to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, at least for a spell.

Instead, however, he elected to watch “Sister Act II,” a movie he’s clearly seen multiple times. Russ took to Snapchat to show the world what he was up to — obviously sending the message that he was more interested in that than watching KD’s quest for his first championship win.

Russ wasn't too worried about Game 1 tonight (👻 russwest44) pic.twitter.com/uJlAF9h1WS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2017

Would Russ welcome KD back to the Thunder in 2-3 years if the interest was there? That’s the real question going forward.