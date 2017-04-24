Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook turned in another poor fourth-quarter performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference series with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and it appeared to affect his demeanor while he was talking to reporters after the game.

Westbrook was a bit snappy, and teed off on a reporter for a completely valid question. Steven Adams was asked about why the team struggles when Westbrook comes out of the game, and that’s when a visibly-frustrated Westbrook interjected and told The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel not to split them up.

“I don’t want nobody trying to split us up,” he said. “We are all one team. If I go to the bench, Steven’s on the floor. If I’m off the floor, we are in this together. Don’t try to split us up. Don’t try to make us go against each other, try to make it against Russell and the rest of the guys, Russell against Houston. I don’t want to hear that. We are in this together.”

Russell Westbrook goes off on reporter who asks about team's play while he's on the bench pic.twitter.com/oikTf0GxCj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2017

Tramel then demanded an answer from Adams, but didn’t get one, as Westbrook kept chirping “next question.”

Tell us how you really feel, Russ.