The Thunder-76ers are officially a rivalry, which fans who tuned into Sunday’s nationally televised game found out.

The game featured a number of entertaining moments, specifically Joel Embiid posterizing Russell Westbrook, then staring him down afterward. Westbrook made sure to remind reporters what the Thunder’s record against the 76ers is this season, in a funny response.

That wasn’t the only troll job by Westbrook, either. He was also seen staring down Embiid and the 76ers bench as he dribbled out the game’s final seconds.

Russ dribbling out the clock staring at Embiid this is too good ima faint pic.twitter.com/pRcLU7ZPHR — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 29, 2018

Can these two teams play every week? That’d be awesome if possible.