Russell Westbrook had no interest hanging around after the Thunder were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night.

Westbrook dropped 47 points on a 15-of-34 shooting performance, and his team was +13 with him on the floor. But even that wasn’t enough, as the second leading scorer on the team was Alex Abrine, who scored only 12 points, and that’s not going to get it done. Victor Oladipo had an awful game, hitting just four of 17 shots he attempted, for 10 points.

And Russ wasn’t about to stand around and stew after the 105-99 loss at the Toyota Center, either. In fact, he didn’t even stick around to shake hands, which wasn’t cool.

Here he is making his way off the court, toward the locker room, with no intention whatsoever of interacting with the Rockets players.

Russ had no time for postgame handshakes pic.twitter.com/yfuqhuU9BW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Russ looked like a sore loser on that sequence.