The starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday, and to everyone’s surprise Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is not starting for the Western Conference. That honor goes to James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

TNT revealed that Harden, Curry and Westbrook were all tied in the voting, but the fan vote decided the tie-breaker, which went to Harden and Curry.

TNT reveals that Steph, Harden & Russ all tied when overall voting was tallied. In a tie, fan vote is the decider; fans voted Steph & Harden pic.twitter.com/Rpiu585aZH — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 20, 2017

In the new voting for the All-Star game, fans account for 50 percent of the voting, while current players and the media account for 25 percent each. Westbrook fell short in the fan vote despite average a triple-double for the season. He also leads the league in scoring (30.6) and ranks second in assists (10.4).