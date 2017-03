Russell Westbrook must have realized that one of the best ways to win the NBA’s MVP award is to throw ridiculous assists that no other player in the league can pull off.

He threw the pass of the year on Thursday night, and it traveled through Cory Joseph’s legs to Victor Oladipo, who finished it off with a layup.

Check out this one-handed baseball pass dime.

Here’s another angle.

Here it is in slow motion. Westbrook with a LUDICROUS nutmeg laser bounce pass to Oladipo in transition for the layup MY GAWD pic.twitter.com/Wqo71RgVpp — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 17, 2017

Even LeBron James couldn’t have pulled that off.