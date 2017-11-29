The Thunder have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, and the team’s poor play on the court seems to be taking a toll on its players. Or at the very least, it’s been affecting Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was seen upset after Wednesday’s loss to the Magic, which is understandable, given how great he played. The Thunder star dropped 37 points — draining seven of 10 three-pointers he attempted — nearly outproducing what both Carmelo Anthony and Paul George could muster, as the two combined for 38.

Even with the Thunder having added a few playmakers on offense, this season, in some ways, is a repeat of the team’s 2016 campaign, with Westbrook having to put the team on his back. Maybe that’s why he chose to remain on the bench, rather than following his teammates into the locker room after Wednesday’s loss, which you can see in the video clip below.

Russell Westbrook sits on the bench by myself as his teammates exit the game after their loss to Orlando. The Thunder have hit a new low. pic.twitter.com/3f6vMRoy5n — 16 Wins A Ring (@16WinsARing) November 30, 2017

It might be time for a players-only meeting, with the Thunder currently sporting a disappointing 8-12 record.