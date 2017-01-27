Russell Westbrook has a unique sense of style, and has made a habit of wearing outfits that few other people can pull off.

Now that he’s the leader of the Thunder, with Kevin Durant gone, he doesn’t have to answer to anyone. He can wear or say whatever he wants.

So when TNT’s David Aldridge asked him about the Inside the NBA crew after Thursday night’s win, specifically, their sense of style, he didn’t hold back. Westbrook made sure to point out that Charles Barkley has the worst fashion sense of all of them, and capped it all off by saying this:

“Chuck is terrible,” he said.

TNT's "worst dressed" award goes to… …Russell Westbrook says "it's not even close." 😂 pic.twitter.com/EeqzBMCb44 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

Barkley has yet to respond, but he probably won’t try very hard to refute Westbrook’s point. When it comes to his personal style, he doesn’t make a huge effort to look sharp, at least not nearly as much as Westbrook does.