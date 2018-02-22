Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will soon be joining the Yankees at spring training in Tampa, Fla., and he’s issued a challenge to two of the team’s sluggers.

Wilson will be at spring training for a week, and he’s expected to begin working out with the team on Monday. And, similar to the way he acts on the gridiron, Wilson is remaining confident in his abilities.

He took to Instagram and challenged Yankee sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to a home run derby, in a video he posted on Thursday.

“I can’t wait to see you guys Feb. 26,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have some fun for that week. Hey, Aaron Judge, I know you want to throw some passes, so let’s play some ball. We’ll have a little home run derby, too. Stanton, I’m coming for you, too. We’ll have some fun, baby. And hey, let’s go win a World Series. Why not? Peace.”

Wilson was initially drafted by the Rockies in 2010, but was later traded to the Rangers. And just a few weeks ago, he was acquired by the Yankees via trade, which is why he’ll be with the team for spring training.

It will be interesting to hear what Wilson’s Seahawks teammates think about his Yankees social media posts. Being a two-sport athlete certainly hasn’t worked out well for others in the past.