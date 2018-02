The Yankees’ newest acquisition is a current NFL player, and he joined them at spring training in Jupiter, Fla., on Monday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the team earlier in the month, and he showed up to practice with them today.

It’s safe to say he did pretty well.

Wilson needed a bit of warmup, but he crushed three home runs during batting practice.

Russell Wilson hits three home runs at Yankees spring training batting practice (📷 by @eboland11) pic.twitter.com/9hLQSC44wm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

Wilson has a pretty sweet swing for a NFL’er.