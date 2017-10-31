Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has his team flying high, and (5-2) Seattle now sits in first place in the NFC West after winning their last four games.

Wilson was key in pulling off a victory over the Texans in thrilling fashion on Sunday, 41-38, as he led his team down the field on yet another game-winning touchdown drive late.

He celebrated by having some fun Tuesday for Halloween, and doing something that not too many other NFL players would attempt to pull off — dressing as his head coach.

Wilson dressed up as Pete Carroll for his weekly visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, and you need to check out his costume in the video below.

oh my god Russell Wilson decided to be Pete Carroll for Halloween pic.twitter.com/FpehS91bnC — Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 31, 2017

No word on what Carroll thinks of Wilson’s impersonation attempt as of yet, but we’ll likely hear something soon.