Quarterbacks often do whatever it takes to prepare for games, and Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson is apparently using an unorthodox method to get ready for the team’s Week 14 matchup.

Wilson and the Seahawks are set to battle it out against the Jaguars on Sunday, and it’ll be a tough test for them. Seattle has been tasked with traveling across the country for the Week 14 matchup, and will be squaring off against arguably the best defense in the NFL. The Jaguars rank No. 1 in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), and No. 1 in total defense (282.5 yards per game).

With that said, Wilson is pulling out all the stops regarding his preparation for the game. Since he’ll be attempting to lead the Seahawks offense down the field against the Jaguars’ stout defense, he has been doing whatever it takes to make sure he knows everything about his opponent — including their home field.

Wilson has never played at EverBank Field, so he’s been Googling photos of the stadium to become more familiar with it, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Russell Wilson admits this may sound weird but since he's never played in Jacksonville he's been googling pictures of the stadium there, to know what field angles look like, where play clock is. Part of having a "limitless mind." #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 7, 2017

Even though we haven’t heard much about quarterbacks Googling their opponents’ stadiums, it’s highly unlikely that Wilson is the first to do it. With that said, he does seem to be going about it in a meticulous manner, and the quarterback who once told Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com his favorite phrase is “the separation is in the preparation” will likely benefit from it during Sunday’s game.