Two of the leaders on the Seattle Seahawks would have no problem with the team signing Colin Kaepernick, even though he played for their hated division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 2016. He also posted a 90.7 passer rating across 12 games.

Many believe that Kaepernick hasn’t been signed yet because of his National Anthem protest last season, but Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is all for the ex-49ers quarterback coming to Seattle.

“A person that’s dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn’t you want that type of leadership in your locker room? Why wouldn’t you want to give (a chance to) a person that’s dealt with people calling him wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? I don’t know why people feel like that is a problem,” Bennett told 710 ESPN on Tuesday.

“I think Kaepernick getting an opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, really a good base for him because you have a coach like Coach (Pete) Carroll who’s up for challenges like that, you have an owner who … gives back to homeless, you’ve got players on your team that give back in the community, you’ve got Russell Wilson, who shows our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him.”

Speaking of Wilson, the Seahawks starting quarterback wouldn’t have a problem with the addition of Kaepernick, either.

If #Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick, it doesn’t sound like Russell Wilson would have any sort of problem with it, even tho they are ex-rivals — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2017

1 reason #Seahawks are looking at Colin Kaepernick is simple: He’s thought to be the best backup available. They considered Gabbert, Ponder — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2017

It sounds like Seattle might be a good fit for Kaepernick. Several of the players there respect him for what he does off the field, and based on how he played last season, surely he could fill their need for a backup quarterback.