Pregnancy photos are all the rage on social media nowadays, apparently.

The new trend has come about after Beyonce did it, creating a firestorm on social media. It’s a way to guarantee you’ll be talked about in polarizing fashion, with plenty of support and criticism alike.

Ciara decided to “break the Internet” in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, with some pregnancy photos that push the envelope a bit.

The one everyone is talking about is this one, which was captioned, “Just the four of us.” It shows both Ciara and Wilson naked, with the singer holding Baby Future, and Wilson holding the baby-to-be.

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST

If you’re interested, you can look at the rest of the photos here. I would advise you not to. This whole thing is weird, and I don’t understand posting this for large magazine spreads so the photos can be circulated on social media.

There might be a few (harmless) locker room jokes from Wilson’s teammates about “just the four of us” in the coming months, and understandably so.