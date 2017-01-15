Despite his team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday, Russell Wilson remains confident about the Seattle Seahawks’ future.

“There’s still a lot of confidence in our locker room, still a lot of belief,” the star quarterback told reporters after the game.

The Seahawks have a lot to be confident about moving forward. For starters, their core group of players are under contract for the next few years thanks to the front office. Only a few of their reserve players will be hitting free agency this year. That goes to show that general manager John Schneider has been on top of things.

Secondly, they have a good coaching staff. Pete Carroll has led the team to four division titles, and the Seahawks have made it to the divisional round of the playoffs five straight years now. The Super Bowl-winning head coach is 70-41 in the regular season and 9-5 in the postseason at Seattle’s helm.

Lastly, they play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. The Seahawks have dominated the NFC West for the most part. The Arizona Cardinals are their only true threat in the division, while the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have spent the past few seasons rebuilding.

It’s easy to see why Wilson and the Seahawks remain confident.