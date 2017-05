Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook made it very clear in his exit interview that his focus for the near future was on his impending son, Noah.

Westbrook told the media that he was unsure about what he was going to do as far as his future in OKC goes, and that his focus was on his wife, helping her take care of baby Noah, when he comes.

Well, he arrived on Tuesday.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

They say he came out of the womb and dropped a triple-double.