Ryan Fitzpatrick can add another sticker to his suitcase.

The journeyman quarterback agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers will be Fitzpatrick’s seventh team. He will be Jameis Winston’s primary backup and according to NFL.com the sides agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Mike Glennon had been Winston’s backup, but he signed with the Bears. That left the Bucs with Ryan Griffin, Sean Renfree and Sefo Liufau behind Winston on the depth chart.

Winston hasn’t missed a start in his two seasons, but with the Buccaneers trending upward in the quest for their first playoff berth since 2007, they need someone with legitimate starting experience to step in if something happens to Winston.

Fitzpatrick, who turns 35 next season, certainly has starting experience. His most successful season as a starter came in 2015, when he led the Jets to a 10-6 record. The Jets were on the cusp of a playoff berth but lost at Buffalo in Week 17 and fell short.

That was the only season Fitzpatrick had a winning record as a starter. He’s 46-69-1 in that role in his career. He threw just 12 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in 11 starts last season and had been looking for work before the Bucs called.

If Winston leads the Buccaneers to the playoffs, it will be the first time in Fitzpatrick’s 13-year career that he’s been on a playoff team.