Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan had to pull out of the Pro Bowl because of an elbow injury, and it appears he made the right choice.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Kerrigan underwent surgery to clean up “loose bodies” in his left elbow, which will result in a six- to eight-week rehab period.

He suffered the injury late in the season against the Carolina Panthers, but didn’t miss a game. Kerrigan has never missed a regular-season game in six years with the Redskins.

It would have been Kerrigan’s second Pro Bowl appearance. He finished the year with 11 sacks, which was tied for eighth in the league.