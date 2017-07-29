With Joe Flacco currently sidelined with a disc issue in his back, the Ravens have brought in a few quarterbacks as insurance.

The Ravens signed a former indoor league quarterback — David Olson — and also have cast-offs like Ryan Mallett fighting for a job.

Speaking of Mallett, he had a tough go at training camp on Friday. He took first-team reps going up against the Ravens’ vaunted defense, and it didn’t go well, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Here’s Hensley’s observations regarding how camp went for Mallett:

[Mallett] looked awful [filling] in for Joe Flacco (back) with the first team on Friday. He was intercepted at least five times and was nearly picked off two more times. On his last interception, Mallett threw his white towel in the air. His struggles were noticed by linebacker Terrell Suggs. “Hey Marty [Mornhinweg, offensive coordinator], tell Mallett to throw to the guys wearing the purple jerseys [the offense],” Suggs said.

Welp, it looks like Mallett’s initiation didn’t go too well.