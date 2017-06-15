The Steelers and Patriots squared off in the AFC Championship game earlier this year, with New England destroying Pittsburgh, in a game that was never really all that close.

It wasn’t really that big of a surprise that the Pats hosted the game, being that they appear in the AFC title matchup nearly every year, it seems. Their dominance, especially in a weak division, often equates to a first-round bye every season.

And Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier believes it’s a problem.

Shazier recently shared some thoughts about why the NFL has a “Patriots problem,” and he didn’t hold back. NESN has the full story, so head over there to check it out.