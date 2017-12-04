Posted byon
The Steelers’ leader on defense suffered a scary injury in Monday night’s game.
Linebacker Ryan Shazier went down with a back issue in the first quarter of the AFC North matchup, and it was actually a non-contact injury
It happened when the Bengals completed a short pass over the middle, with Shazier attempting to make the tackle. He dived to tackle the receiver, and made contact, but landed awkwardly, and immediately went down.
Shazier stayed down for awhile and did not attempt to move. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the hospital.
Here are a few status updates.
Prayers are with Shazier at this time.