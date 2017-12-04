The Steelers’ leader on defense suffered a scary injury in Monday night’s game.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier went down with a back issue in the first quarter of the AFC North matchup, and it was actually a non-contact injury

It happened when the Bengals completed a short pass over the middle, with Shazier attempting to make the tackle. He dived to tackle the receiver, and made contact, but landed awkwardly, and immediately went down.

Shazier stayed down for awhile and did not attempt to move. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Apenas arrancado el partido en la NFL, Shazier fue a tacklear y quedó duro en el piso. Se lo llevaron al hospital. Duras imágenes. pic.twitter.com/CsnG7ITKLk — Matías Bettoni (@MFBettoni) December 5, 2017

Here are a few status updates.

#50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury. At this point, his status is unavailable. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2017

After a scary scene that had him laying motionless and carried off on a stretcher, #Steelers LB Ryan Shazier is being evaluated for a back injury. He has left Paul Brown Stadium via ambulance, but his status is unavailable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2017

Prayers are with Shazier at this time.