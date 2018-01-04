Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing to take steps in his recovery process.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury making a tackle in the Steelers’ Week 13 game against the Bengals, and underwent spinal stabilization surgery roughly one month ago.

Vernon Shazier appeared on WPXI Pittsburgh for an interview on Thursday, and he shared a positive update regarding his son’s condition.

“He’s making progress daily,” Vernon Shazier said, as transcribed by Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s a long ways from where he was Monday night when he was laying on the field.”

Vernon also stated that Ryan has feeling in his legs, but declined to comment on whether his son can walk. He did also say that he believes Ryan will play football again.

Shazier was placed on injured reserve last month, but remains a part of the Steelers team as they prepare to make a playoff run. He was one of the team’s leaders when he was on the field, and has attended practices since suffering his spinal injury, as well as the team’s Week 15 game against the Patriots, when he was seen waving a Terrible Towel in a suite.

It’s good to hear that Shazier is progressing in his recovery, and we hope that he’ll continue to make strides toward returning to the football field in the future.