Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was showered with praise by Penguins fans during one of the more powerful standing ovations we’ve ever seen.

Shazier, who underwent spinal stabilization surgery back in December, has been progressing in his recovery, which we learned during the Golden Knights-Penguins game. He was introduced on the videoboard at PPG Paints Arena, when fans stood up to cheer him on. Not only that, Shazier responded by standing up in a suite, which made fans go nuts.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy. Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

That was an incredibly powerful, inspiring moment.