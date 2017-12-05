Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized in Cincinnati as he’s still being evaluated for the spine injury he suffered in Monday’s game, but he could return to Pittsburgh in 24-48 hours.

That update provides some hope for his recovery, as teammates, coaches and fans alike try to remain positive in sending positive thoughts his way.

Shazier took the time to thank them in his first tweet since suffering the injury, which he sent on Tuesday evening.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

That tweet speaks volumes about Shazier’s character. Even during this extremely difficult time, he found a way to send a tweet from the hospital to thank everyone for their prayers.

Our thoughts remain with Shazier and his family during this difficult time, and we pray that he makes a full recovery, and ends up back in Pittsburgh soon.