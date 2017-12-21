It’s been just over two weeks since Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery, and we now have an update on his condition.

Fans and analysts alike have been wondering how Shazier is progressing, as he attempts to recover from a spinal injury he suffered in the team’s Week 13 game against the Bengals. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently spoke to Shazier’s father, Vernon, about that very topic, and he provided an update about how his son is coming along.

“We have seen some improvement that is encouraging,” Vernon said. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We do not know what tomorrow holds. It’s a [daily] journey we don’t know. But I know God is getting the message.”

Vernon then said the Shazier family is keeping the faith, and that they’ve received a lot of support from others.

“We’re praying for healing and keeping our mind and faith strong,” Vernon said. “We know we’re in a deep valley, but we do not feel alone.”

He continued:

“It’s easy to be faithful in a storm, but we’re not talking about a drizzle,” Vernon said. “We’re talking about a hurricane, a category 5 [hurricane], lots of metaphors to describe it.”

Shazier was voted into the Pro Bowl, and even though he won’t be playing in the game, Vernon added that it was one of his son’s two goals for the season. The other is a Super Bowl, and it remains to be seen if the Steelers will make that happen. Pittsburgh certainly fields enough talent to do so.

As for now, it’s good to see that Shazier is progressing, and taking his recovery one day at a time.