Ryan Tannehill is giving Dolphins fans one more reason to expect big things in 2017.

Or, to look at it another way, he’s really not saying anything notable.

Tannehill told the Miami Herald that the Dolphins’ 2017 offense is the best one that he’s played on. The Dolphins are coming off a 10-6 season and their first playoff berth since 2008. Tannehill’s remarks suggest that the franchise can keep trending upward.

On the other hand, the Dolphins’ offense has never really lit up the scoreboard since Tannehill was drafted in 2012. The Dolphins were 17th in points and 24th in yards last season. In three of Tannehill’s seasons, the Dolphins haven’t ranked better than 26th in points or yards. In 2013, they ranked 11th in points and 14th in yards.

The Dolphins return all their key pieces from last season and have added tight end Julius Thomas. Laremy Tunsil moves over to left tackle, which the Dolphins hope improves an offensive line that allowed Tannehill to be sacked a career-low 29 times in 13 games last season.

If this offense takes another step forward it can help the Dolphins go further in the playoffs than they did last year.

To be the best offense that Tannehill has been a part of, however, doesn’t take much.