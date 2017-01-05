Ryan Tannehill won’t be making a miraculous recovery to start at quarterback when the Miami Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game.

According to ESPN, the Dolphins have already ruled out Tannehill (sprained knee) for the playoff game, meaning backup Matt Moore will start against the Steelers.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald also reported Thursday that Tannehill will “definitely not play” on Sunday.

Miami's Ryan Tannehill will definitely not play this week according to a league source. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 5, 2017

Tannehill hurt his left knee during Miami’s win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. There was some hope that he would he healthy enough to play by the start of the postseason, but the Dolphins clearly don’t feel comfortable enough to risk Tannehill—who didn’t practice on Wednesday—against the Steelers on Sunday.

Moore, 32, threw eight touchdowns and three interceptions over four games and three starts to end the 2016 season. He has never started or played in the playoffs.

Tannehill, who finished with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2016, completed 24 passes for 252 yards during an October win over the Steelers.

The Dolphins and Steelers kick off from Pittsburgh at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.