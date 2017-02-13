The NBA’s recent policy change regarding what teams can and can’t do on social media didn’t go over well, which is understandable, especially in this day and age.

Trash talking is a thing that makes the game fun on the court, so teams should be able to troll each other off the court as well on social media.

A funny exchange happened as a result of the new change on Sunday, though, involving the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Cleveland Indians and Sacramento Kings’ official Twitter accounts.

The Stars started things off by poking fun at the new policy on Twitter before their game against the Predators.

@PredsNHL let's all have fun and have a good game toda…wait, wrong league we hope we win and you lose. because this is sports. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 12, 2017

. @DallasStars well, we don't like you. So there. Go sports! — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 12, 2017

The Kings eventually took note of this exchange, and jumped in to have some fun and defend the NBA’s decision, sort of.

.@SacramentoKings we're here for you if you need to vent — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 13, 2017

And then came the zingers, which brought the Indians into the conversation.

Remember when you guys were up 3-1? @Indians are there for you if you need to vent too 😀 https://t.co/Hqx4m0TPtv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 13, 2017

.@SacramentoKings It's been 14 years since you had a lead in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/regURNC7gd — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 13, 2017

Isn’t social media great?