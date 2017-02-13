The NBA’s recent policy change regarding what teams can and can’t do on social media didn’t go over well, which is understandable, especially in this day and age.
Trash talking is a thing that makes the game fun on the court, so teams should be able to troll each other off the court as well on social media.
A funny exchange happened as a result of the new change on Sunday, though, involving the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Cleveland Indians and Sacramento Kings’ official Twitter accounts.
The Stars started things off by poking fun at the new policy on Twitter before their game against the Predators.
The Kings eventually took note of this exchange, and jumped in to have some fun and defend the NBA’s decision, sort of.
And then came the zingers, which brought the Indians into the conversation.
Isn’t social media great?