The New Orleans Saints might bring veteran running back Adrian Peterson to town for a visit.

In a word, it’s odd.

The Saints don’t have a major need at running back. Yet here they are, apparently giving Peterson a visit, per NFL.com’s Chris Wesseling:

The former Minnesota Vikings running back will meet with the New Orleans Saints next week, NFL Network’s Heath Evans reported, via a source informed of the team’s plans.

Peterson has yet to find traction with a team he likes, meeting with teams like the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, yet getting nothing in the way of a job.

On Peterson’s end, the lack of interest makes sense. He’s over 30 years old and has been shaky over the past three years.

As for the Saints, Mark Ingram is a quality starter who ran for 1,043 yards and six scores on a 5.1 per-carry average last year. Losing backup Tim Hightower hurts, but he’s not someone the Saints will have a hard time replacing in free agency.

The Saints need a complement to Ingram, not necessarily another bruising back. Peterson wouldn’t cost much, but only if the veteran is willing to take less than he wants to play for a rebuilding team.

In other words, a marriage here doesn’t make sense. Peterson would sell some jerseys, but the Saints can do better in the draft.

