It didn’t take long for New Orleans Saints fans to have some fun at the Falcons’ expense for their epic choke in Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the game, and went on to lose in overtime, 34-28. Saints fans were probably pretty elated when they saw their division rival blow a 25-point lead, especially since they had a 99.6-percent win percentage to emerge as Super Bowl champions at one point during the game.

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, and the parade set to take place on Feb. 28, Saints fans just couldn’t help themselves from trolling the Falcons. A Twitter user recently posted a photo of a float that will be appearing in the parade, which shows sketches of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones with the following text next to them:

“The Young and the Ringless”

They got a Ringless Float for the Falcons @ Mardi Gras. I love my city lmao. pic.twitter.com/y2pCoOV2Qo — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) February 13, 2017

The Falcons are now the NFL’s newest soap opera, apparently. But as far as the troll job goes, Saints fans can joke all they want, but the Falcons have a young team that is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, so they might be appearing in another Super Bowl in the coming years.