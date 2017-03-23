Judging from what we see on social media, Johnny Manziel is no saint.

And he shouldn’t be a Saint, either.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Saints coach Sean Payton had breakfast with the former Browns quarterback during Super Bowl week and the two discussed Manziel’s possible return to the NFL.

Manziel, the 22nd pick of the 2014 draft, made eight starts for the Browns in his first two seasons but hasn’t played since. His career has been sidetracked by legal and substance abuse problems and he would face a suspension under the league’s personal-conduct policy if he did return to the NFL.

Manziel would be a backup to Drew Brees and in an absolute best-case scenario his successor.

The Saints don’t need all those headaches, however, and is New Orleans really the best environment for Manziel to stay on the straight and narrow?

Brees, 38, has made 10 Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl in 2009 and has no plans to retire anytime soon. If the Saints aren’t convinced 2015 third-round pick Garrett Grayson is the heir apparent, they can look toward the 2018 draft when USC’s Sam Darnold and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson could be available.

Those quarterbacks, unlike Manziel, could prove worthy of being drafted in the first round.

About Mike Batista

Mike is a longtime NFL analyst and Steelers fan. He currently writes for Steelers Addicts, and has also written for Bleacher Report.

Email Twitter