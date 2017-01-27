Falcons fans are taking Super Bowl 51 and everything that comes along with it very seriously.

In search of their first title win in franchise history, superstitions are real, and fans are doing whatever they can to ensure the team emerges victorious. That includes not selling Boston-area products, even when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

This particular sign was posted in an Exxon in Gainesville, Georgia.

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017

They should probably get rid of the O’Doul’s while they’re at it, too, just because.