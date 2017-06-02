At some point, the Vikings are going to have to choose between Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater.

That decision could be made easier depending on how Bradford performs in 2017 as well as the progress of Bridgewater’s comeback from last year’s major knee injury.

For now, the two quarterbacks can peacefully co-exist with Bradford the starter and Bridgewater coming along in his rehab. The latter has been throwing at organized team activities.

What helps their working relationship is Bradford’s experience with knee injuries. He tore his ACL in both 2013 and 2014.

“Obviously, I’ve been there,” Bradford told the Star Tribune. “I’ve gone through it. I know how tough it is physically and mentally. And to see him and how hard he’s working and the things he’s doing, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Bradford will be a free agent in 2018. He had a career-best passer rating of 99.3 last season, throwing 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 15 starts. He did it with the league’s worst running game.

The Vikings have Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook now, and if wide receiver Laquon Treadwell makes a big second-year leap, Bradford could take advantage of these additional weapons and earn a long-term contract with the Vikings or another team.

Bridgewater just has to focus on his rehab.