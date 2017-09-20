Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: Sam Ehlinger’s girlfriend Molly Parken is turning heads with good reason
Posted by on September 20, 2017

Life is pretty good for Texas freshman QB Sam Ehlinger right now.

Ehlinger burst onto the scene with a stellar performance against fifth-ranked USC on Saturday, giving his team the lead with under a minute remaining, only to later fall in double-overtime. But it wasn’t due to lack of effort, or his production, as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 298 yards, with two touchdowns.

And he’s winning off the field as well.

Ehlinger has been dating fellow Longhorn Molly Parken, and the two look pretty happy together. Here are some recent photos from her Instagram.

The two seemed to have fun in Aspen — Ehlinger’s hometown — over the summer.

A rare pic of Sam not playing football 🙃❤️

My two favorite things 💛💚

And next year he'll be on the field!! 🙌🏈#hookem #cantwait

Gamedays w/ Gabe❤️🏈

Missing the mountains & my hiking buddy❣

They kind of look a little bit like brother and sister, but that’s neither here nor there.