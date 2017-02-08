Cornerback Sam Shields was released by the Packers today, but it seems that he wanted to go out on his own terms, and was upset at the team for pulling out the rug from underneath him, after spending the entirety of his career with the team.

Shields, who has battled through some concussions over the last few years, was placed on injured reserve back in October and missed the majority of the season.

He made $8.87 million in 2016, and will make $3.125 million next season (signing bonus), even after being released. Shields, however, was not happy that Packers did not allow him to announce his retirement, and instead cut him before he could do that. He took to Instagram and posted a flurry of angry hashtags about it.

Shields has to understand that it’s a business, first and foremost. As soon as the Super Bowl is in the books, teams start looking toward free agency, which means clearing cap space. If he wanted to retire, he should’ve already done so. It wasn’t a huge surprise that he was released, as there were many reports circulating that the move would take place.