Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes is one of the hottest women out right now.

The 26-year-old is in her prime, and can pretty much get any guy she wants. She recently revealed which former sports star she’d want to date, and her answer might surprise you.

Hoopes appeared on “The Domenick Nati Show” Thursday, and when asked about which celebrity she’d like to go out with, here’s what she had to say:

“I don’t know. I kind of have more girl crushes than I do guy crushes. But guy wise? I would date John. He’s an old guy now, he’s not playing anymore.”

She then confirmed that yes, she was talking about Broncos general manager John Elway.

“By far, I think he’s a gentleman. I’m going retro.”

Elway is one lucky guy.