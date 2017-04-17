Given his talent, one would think the Buffalo Bills will do whatever it takes to keep wideout Sammy Watkins in town.

Or not.

Buffalo grabbed Watkins fourth overall in 2014 and has received only one 16-game campaign by their steep investment over the last three years. Now it sounds like Watkins’ injury issues will play a major role in his future with the team. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio broke down the fifth-year option drama:

A source familiar with the situation has informed me the team has yet to make that decision and will be discussing it internally over the next couple weeks… …While exercising the option seems like a slam-dunk by most analysts and observers (and I still believe the Bills will ultimately do it), I’m told the reason the team has yet to decide is because the option is guaranteed against injury.

This could end up being drama over nothing. The Bills could confirm the fifth year, then re-work the contract in an extension. It’d be the smart thing to do with a 23-year-old wideout with huge upside, though if the front office is iffy on the fifth year, it might feel the same about a long-term extension.

On paper, Watkins is worth the headache. He posted 15 touchdowns over his first two seasons while only missing three total games, then missed eight last year. He can be one of the best in the league, though constant issues even when he’s suited up have ruined expectations.

Buffalo has to understand plenty of teams would love to pay Watkins what he wants regardless. Call it a balancing act and something to keep an eye on as the offseason continues.