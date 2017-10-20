Posted byon
For Sixers fans, as far as excitement goes, it’s all about Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
That goes for celebrities as well, which we learned during Friday night’s Celtics-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center.
It’s no secret that film director M. Night Shyamalan is a big Sixers fan, as he’s been seen at a number of games in the past. He was seated courtside with actor Samuel L. Jackson for the game, and had a funny reaction to Ben Simmons going coast-to-coast and scoring.
Simmons carved up the entire Celtics defense on the play, and Shyamalan pumped his fist in celebration.
We had a similar reaction after watching the play.