The San Diego Chargers have become the Los Angeles Chargers—just don’t tell that to moving companies located in San Diego.

It is one thing for the Chargers to secure a move to Los Angeles, abandoning the city of San Diego and its fans. It is another to actually move there.

According to a report by Derek Togerson of NBC New York, 22 compaines have decided to boycott the Chargers:

As of Sunday night 22 movers based in San Diego had vowed not to move the Chargers north and more are expected to sign on in the coming days. An email is being sent to as many movers as Charles can think of.

Those in charge of the boycott have reached out to moving companies in Los Angeles, too:

“Once we started hearing the sentiment from L.A., you know, the ‘We don’t want you,’ we thought maybe there are Los Angeles companies who wouldn’t want to move them in to their city. We reached out to them and we have five L.A. moving companies on board that have agreed [to not move the Chargers to Los Angeles].”

The moving companies refusing to help the Chargers relocate even have their own website: wewontmoveyouchargers.com

Somehow, someway, the Chargers will relocate offices, coaches, players and more than 50 years worth of items to a new city. Presumably, the NFL has a massive company in charge of this already, or won’t have problems finding help. But the people the Chargers are leaving won’t help.

Which, of course, makes sense.