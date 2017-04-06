It took 13 innings for someone to score a run during Wednesday’s Pirates-Red Sox game at Fenway Park, but it was worth the wait.

Chris Sale pitched a gem in his debut with Boston, but was matched by Jameson Taillon. It then became a battle of the bullpens, but ended in the 13th inning when Sandy Leon crushed a three-run homer over the Green Monster.

Watch Leon lower the boomstick in thrilling fashion.

Good things come to those who wait. That ball still has yet to land, and the Sox are now 2-0 to start the season.

