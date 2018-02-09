Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley could end up as a top-five pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he’s already taking the necessary steps to land a deal before that time.

Barkley, who is one of the most dynamic players in the draft, and can make an immediate impact on an NFL team, has chosen which sports apparel company he’s chosen to sign with.

The shifty running back took to Twitter and announced that he’s signing with Nike on Friday.

Thank you so much for allowing me to pursue my dream of becoming a Nike Athlete! @usnikefootball @Nike @CoachTomShaw pic.twitter.com/UbWKrMD0AA — Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) February 9, 2018

That’s a huge get for Nike — locking up a future star before he’s even approached by many other suitors during the time leading up to the draft.