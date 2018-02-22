Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is arguably the best offensive weapon in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he appears to be a surefire first-round pick.

He broke records at PSU, and his blend of athleticism and ability to break tackles makes him an intriguing prospect at the NFL level. Barkley will be able to start for a team immediately, and can provide an instant upgrade for an offense.

Barkley is a hometown hero in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he grew up. He attended Whitehall High School, and is well-known in the community. Not only that, he’ll be getting his own day, and a parade to honor him for his greatness, according to Stephen Burker, a member of the Coplay Borough Council.

“This whole day belongs to Saquon and his family,” Burker said, via The Morning Call. “And it’s a day for the whole community that followed him from his days at Whitehall. Whether you wore a Penn State jersey or not, you always watched him play on Saturday.”

Well, he is pretty great, but this seems like a bit of a stretch.