A big part of what makes college football so great is the energy and passion from fans. But sometimes they try to make themselves a part of the game, and take things a bit too far.

That’s what happened before Saturday’s Clemson-Louisville game kicked off, when a fan savagely vaped right in front of the Cardinals players as they made their way into Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. And right when Heisman Trophy candidate Lamar Jackson walked by, the fan blew the vapor right in his face, which was pretty terrible.

To his credit, Jackson didn’t react or pay the fan any attention, and just kept walking. But we have to wonder what goes through these fans’ heads sometimes.