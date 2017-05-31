When asked to name some of the best players in the world, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry often comes up alongside names such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others.

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen would like a word with those who say Curry’s name.

In terms of overall dominance, Pippen just doesn’t see it. He explained his reasoning on The Jump recently (h/t NESN’s Nicholas Goss):

He’s a great player, and the things that he does out on the basketball court force Cleveland to have to do things to get the ball out of his hands, but in terms of what LeBron (James) and (Kevin Durant) can do, those guys can dominate you in all areas of the game. Rebounding, to blocking shots, to defending, to scoring. They beat you all across the board.

Many might run with this in a negative light, but given the context of Pippen’s comments he’s not far off. Curry is an elite player, but he can’t do the things LeBron or Durant can do on both ends of the court.

And look at it this way—Durant might not be on the Warriors right now if Curry could do these things. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals last year in large part because the Cavaliers clamped down on the pick and roll. The team had no isolation scorer who could create his own shot, which Durant can and aims to do when the Warriors seek revenge this year.

So Pippen isn’t far off here. Curry is special in his own right, but no, he’s not Durant or James. Who is?