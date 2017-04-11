The Seahawks now have two of the top three picks in the 2013 NFL draft.

Seattle signed former Dolphin Dion Jordan Tuesday, according to USA Today via Pro Football Talk.

The Dolphins traded the No. 12 pick and the No. 42 pick in the 2013 draft to move up to No. 3 and take Jordan. But the 6’6″, 248-pound defensive end posted just three sacks and three passes defended in two seasons. He was suspended for the 2015 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and then missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury. The Dolphins cut him last month.

Jordan joins the player picked one spot before him in 2013, offensive tackle Luke Joeckel.

The Jaguars drafted Joeckel as a left tackle, and he started 30 games there in his second and third seasons. However, the Jags weren’t convinced that Joeckel could protect the blind side. They acquired Kelvin Beachum from the Steelers last year and moved Joeckel inside to guard. Joeckel suffered a season-ending knee injury after four games and his days in a Jaguars uniform were over.

With their offensive line a glaring weakness, the Seahawks have little to lose by signing Joeckel.

So as they try to trade fifth-round steal Richard Sherman, the Seahawks now have two top-three picks who flamed out and are trying to salvage their career.