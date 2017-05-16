The Seattle Seahawks might soon end Colin Kaepernick’s odd trip to free agency.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, hasn’t been able to find a job despite a good season in a bad situation last year and a Super Bowl on his resume. Many cite various reasons for Kaepernick’s lengthy stay on the market while others have been signed, but regardless, the drought could come to an end soon thanks to the Seahawks.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk confirmed the Seahawks reached out to Kaepernick’s agent last Friday. It’s a nice revelation alongside the fact Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just admitted they were considering both Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III, according to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia:

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

In other words, these rumblings have some serious legs. And it makes sense, as Kaepernick is an ideal backup behind Russell Wilson, which would permit the Seahawks to keep the current offense as is because he could come in and run it well if necessary.

Other than scheme fit, some have argued Kaepernick doesn’t have a job because of the perceived PR hit a team would take after his protests of the national anthem last year. But if there’s a team built to handle controversy and such a situation, it’s Seattle. Odds seem strong the two parties work something out soon.