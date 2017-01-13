The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a serious offensive boost before Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round showdown with the high-powered Atlanta Falcons.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, rookie running back C.J. Prosise—who missed the final six games of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury—was a full participant at Seattle’s practice on Thursday.

Seahawks RB CJ Prosise was listed as a full participant in practice today. Team leaving the door open he'll be available. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2017

Prosise, who produced 380 yards on his first 47 touches in the NFL, exploded onto the scene midway through his rookie season—rushing for 142 yards and catching nine passes for 92 yards during back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Prosise had to leave Seattle’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles after injuring his shoulder early in the gme.

Now, the Seahawks could have him available for Saturday’s playoff matchup in Atlanta.

Seattle is already getting great production out of starting running back Thomas Rawls, who rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown during the Seahawks’ win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Round. Prosise, who is a great receiver out of the backfield, could give the Seahawks a scary 1-2 punch at running back against a Falcons team that led the NFL in points scored this season.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Prosise will be a game-time decision.

“He made it through practice all this week,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. “We are going to take it day to day, take it to the stadium and see how it goes.”