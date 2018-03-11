Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is now a member of the team’s biggest rival, and some of the “12s” are not happy about it.

One particular fan recently took to social media following the news that the veteran cornerback was signing a three-year deal with the 49ers, and he posted a video showing him burning a Sherman jersey.

That seems a bit petty, as Sherman helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, and was a leader on the team that nearly won back-to-back titles.

Jerseys are certainly not cheap nowadays, yet some fans have no problem incinerating them, apparently.