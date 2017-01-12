Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright knows his defense will have its hands full with Atlanta Falcons running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman during Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round.

“They might be the best 1-2 running back combo I’ve played probably in my career,” Wright said, via Pro Football Talk. “Those two guys are really good together. They complement each other well. They both can do some dangerous things running and catching the ball.”

Freeman and Coleman combined for 1,599 rushing yards, 883 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns for the Falcons’ top ranked offense in 2016. Freeman is a Pro Bowler, while Coleman rates as one of the best play-making backups in the NFL.

Wright and the Seahawks mostly shut down the tandem in the first meeting between Atlanta and Seattle in October, with Freeman and Coleman combining for 50 rushing yards and just 17 receiving yards.

However, the Falcons’ running back duo was red-hot to end the 2016 season. Over the final three games, Freeman and Coleman produced 480 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and six touchdowns during wins over the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Beating the Falcons in Atlanta will require a heroic effort from the Seahawks defense. Stopping likely NFL MVP Matt Ryan should be priority No. 1, but containing Freeman and Coleman is also high on Seattle’s list for Saturday’s playoff showdown.